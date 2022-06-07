3 Kids Charged in Connection With Orange Mill Fire

Three kids are facing arson charges in connection with a blaze that engulfed multiple vacant mill buildings in Orange, Massachusetts on Saturday.

The suspects are between the ages of 12 and 14 and will be summonsed to Greenfield Juvenile Court, according to the State Fire Marshal's office.

The first on West River Street was first reported around 11:45 a.m. Saturday at a vacant mill building. The flames spread to three others before it was contained. Two people were treated on scene but the injuries were minor, fire officials said.

Multiple departments responded to the scene Saturday, including a hazmat team that tested the air quality.

“I would again like to thank the residents of Orange and our surrounding towns for their support since Saturday,” Orange Fire Chief James Young. “I’d also like to express our gratitude for the tremendous mutual aid response by our brother and sister firefighters from across the region and the state.”