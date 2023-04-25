3 Workers Injured in Explosion at Springfield Scrap Metal Business

Three workers were injured in an explosion at an industrial scrap metal business in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The explosion was reported around 9 a.m. at the Joseph Freedman Company on Albany Street, according to WWLP. The force of the explosion reportedly damaged garage doors at the business.

SFD “On Scene “ 40 Albany St. JF Freeman industrial scrap metal recycling For a confirmed explosion. 3 people have been transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries all employees have been accounted for. Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating. pic.twitter.com/AczCPPGNhd — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) April 25, 2023

Three workers who were inside the building at the time suffered non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.