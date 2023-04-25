Local

Springfield

3 Workers Injured in Explosion at Springfield Scrap Metal Business

The explosion was reported around 9 a.m. at the Joseph Freedman Company on Albany Street

By Marc Fortier

WWLP

Three workers were injured in an explosion at an industrial scrap metal business in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The explosion was reported around 9 a.m. at the Joseph Freedman Company on Albany Street, according to WWLP. The force of the explosion reportedly damaged garage doors at the business.

Three workers who were inside the building at the time suffered non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.

