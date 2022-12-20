30-Year-Old Woman Killed in Maine Crash

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a crash on an icy roadway on Monday morning in Belmont, Maine.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Maine State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 131 in Belmont. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Tambara Arnold, 30, of Belmont, had lost control of her Toyota 4Runner on an ice covered portion of the road. A witness saw the vehicle lose control and then overcorrect and leave the road, at which point it struck a tree.

Arnold was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police were assisted at the scene by Belmont fire, Belfast fire and Totman's towing.

The crash remains under investigation.