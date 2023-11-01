Brookline

3rd man arrested in violent summer home invasion in Brookline

Masked home invaders broke into a house in Brookline, Massachusetts, and assaulted a person inside, police have said

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A third suspect has been arrested more than three months after an armed home invasion in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The violent incident happened on Warren Street in the early morning hours of July 18. A 61-year-old resident suffered lacerations to his head and was taken to a hospital.

Police in Brookline said Wednesday that 32-year-old Corey Buchannan of Lowell had been arrested, arraigned and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

While police did not share further details of the arraignment, they previously said Buchannan was wanted for home invasion, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, larceny over $1,200, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Two other men — 31-year-old Manuel Alicea of Tewksbury and 34-year-old Dominic Harden of Lowell — were arrested in September on home invasion, conspiracy, larceny and weapons charges.

Police released surveillance footage of a Brookline home invasion as they seek two masked men.

Masked home invaders broke into the house on Warren Street on July 18 and assaulted a person inside, police have said. Investigators believe a gun was fired during the home invasion, which was reported to police about 2:30 a.m.

Police believe the home invaders got into the house from the second-floor balcony, and there were two people in the home at the time. The person who was assaulted was a 61-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital as a precaution and for lacerations to his head, police said.

More on this story

Brookline Sep 27

2 men arrested, 3rd sought in violent Brookline home invasion in July

Brookline Jul 18

Home invaders broke into Brookline house, assaulted resident, police say

This article tagged under:

Brookline
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us