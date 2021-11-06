4 Men Involved in Providence Gang Shootout Plead Not Guilty

Four men authorities allege were involved in a gang-related shootout in a residential neighborhood in Providence last May that left nine people injured pleaded not guilty at their arraignments on Friday.

The men, all between the ages of 19 and 21, were granted bail of between $50,000 and $100,000. If they make bail they will be allowed to go free on home confinement, but are being held in jail while the conditions of that home confinement are worked out, the judge ruled.

According to police, the men are members of the Get Money Family gang. They jumped out of a pickup truck outside of a home and opened fire at people on the porch, authorities said. They face multiple felony firearms and assault charges.

Two men ages 24 and 26 who returned fire from the home were also indicted. They are members of the Lakeside gang, authorities said. They face arraignment next week.

Investigators recovered more than 50 shell casings from the scene and found multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the home, authorities said.