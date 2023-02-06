Local

New Hampshire

43-Year-Old Driver Killed During Crash in Manchester, NH, Police Say

Anyone with information on the crash is being urged to contact police

By Matt Fortin

Manchester_Police_Chief_Notes_a_Rise_in_Summer_Crime.jpg

A 43-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed Sunday during a crash in the city, according to police.

The Manchester Police Department responded at around 5:43 p.m. Sunday to the area of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road for a report of a crash, according to a news release. When officers got to the scene, they found a Volkswagen Jetta and Nissan Rogue had been involved, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Malcolm MacNeil, was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with minor injuies.

The road was closed for a period of time, but since reopened.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation remained underway into the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by calling 603-792-5449.

More Manchester News

MANCHESTER Feb 2

20-Year-Old Arrested After Argument Turns Physical at Manchester Shelter

MANCHESTER Jan 31

Child Flown to Boston Hospital After Falling From Window in Manchester, NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us