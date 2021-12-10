67 Cats Rescued from NH Home

Nearly 70 cats were rescued from an "overrun" home in Kensington, New Hampshire, on Wednesday and will soon be looking for new homes.

The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals helped Kensington police remove the 67 cats and is now caring for them at their Stratham office.

“The cats were living in a home that was clearly overrun,” said Steve Sprowl, field services manager for the NHSPCA. “The condition of the cats has not been determined as yet. Our veterinarian will be evaluating them all over the next few days.”

The Kensington Police Department had initially asked the NHSPCA for help removing 25 cats. But over the course of the day, dozens more cats came out of hiding and the total number almost tripled to 67.

“We just cut the ribbon on our expanded campus on Saturday after receiving our Certificate of Occupancy last Wednesday,” said Lisa Dennison, executive director of the NHSPCA. “Just 1 week later, we are using every single inch of that new space to quarantine and isolate this very large volume of cats."

Dennison said the organization is working to create new protocols for the newly expanded spaces.

All 67 cats appear to be friendly so far, according to the NHSPCA. They are all black and white, and vary in age from young kittens to adults. The organization is asking anyone interested in adoption to look out for updates on their website.