8 New England Cities Make List of Best Places to Live in US

Eight cities in New England are among the top 100 places to live in the U.S. this year, according to a new ranking that praised the cities for their excellence in a number of categories, including education, housing, demographics and health care.

The list, from marketing firm Livability, looked at data for mid-sized cities to find the most "welcoming, affordable" ones that "offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally."

Massachusetts

The top New England city on the list was Quincy, at No. 49. With 27 miles of coast, the South Shore city has spectacular views of downtown Boston and a lovable "historic charm," according to Livability, and boasts plenty of must-try restaurants and bars as well as a Nantucket-style boardwalk.

At No. 75 is Worcester, which celebrated its 300th anniversary last month. A bustling, walkable city, Worcester stuck out to the website for its efficient transportation infrastructure, including commuter rail for quick and easy trips to and from Boston. The second biggest city in New England, Worcester is home to locals who appreciate the arts and nature -- which is why catching a Broadway show or exploring one of the five dozen parks in the region are popular, Livability said.

Just behind Worcester at No. 77 is Framingham, another Boston suburb. Livability praised it for its work in health care research, citing the long-running Framingham Heart Study. But heart health is not the only reason Framingham made the list — its educated and diverse population -- more than 20% of residents have earned a graduate degree -- makes this city stand out.

Massachusetts wasn't the only New England state to make the website's ranking — New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine are also home to cities found to be among the best places to live in the U.S.

New Hampshire

Nashua is a city "bustling with creativity and personality," Livability said, putting it at No. 51. Home to strong industries that allow for good job opportunities, including retail, information services and health care, Nashua has excellent housing options at affordable prices, according to the site. Not to mention its unforgettable scenery, like the 12-mile Nashua River Rail Trail.

The other New Hampshire locale that was recognized is Portsmouth, a seaport city that at No. 79 "oozes New England charm," according to Livability. It has a strong economy and an efficient transportation center, thanks to New Hampshire's only deep-water port. Then there's the low crime rate, beautiful harbor views, fresh seafood and a lively arts scene, the site notes.

Maine

Maine's only city to make the list, Portland was ranked at No. 62, and praised for its quality dining, seaside lighthouses and quaint cobblestone streets. Called a "quintessential New England town" by Livability, Portland boasts a small-town feel despite being home to 68,000 locals, and the scenic Casco Bay is just one of the many beautiful natural settings Portland residents can explore.

Rhode Island

Warwick was ranked No. 86 for its convenient location just 12 miles south of Providence, plus its 39 miles of coastline. Add in an excellent education system and high-quality health care, and Livability couldn't ignore the town.

Newport, known for its luxurious 19 Century mansions and sailing tradition, was Livability's 99th best place in the U.S. to live in. There are a wide variety of outdoor activities, like sailing and cycling. Located in Narragansett Bay, Newport has gorgeous seaside views that keep visitors coming back for more.