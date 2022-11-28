Fire in Car Rental Area Briefly Closes Nantucket Airport

The Nantucket Airport was closed for a period of time Monday morning after a vehicle fire in the car rental overflow area.

Based on social media posts from the airport's twitter account, the closure appeared to be pretty brief.

A photo posted online showed heavy damage to multiple vehicles at the airport following the fire.

Airport open following vehicle fire in car rental overflow area. @InkyM @ACKCurrent pic.twitter.com/3o048KtJRY — Nantucket Airport (@AirportACK) November 28, 2022

Airport staff saw the fire through their closed-circuit tv system before 5:30 a.m. Monday, and responded alongside Nantucket police and fire. The fire was contained, and it's no longer active.

The airport is now coordinating with rental car agencies and agency partners to ensure the scene is safe. The airport is back open.

Additional information has not been released yet, including what may have started the fire.