Quincy Woman Convicted of Beating 11-Month-Old Niece to Death

A Quincy woman has been found guilty in the beating death of her 11-month-old niece in 2018, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

Shu Feng Hsu, 32, was convicted of manslaughter.

According to prosecutors, in February 2018 Hsu was living in a Quincy home with several other family members, including her niece Chloe Chen. Chen called 911 while she was babysitting Chloe to say the baby was in distress. Chloe did not survive.

Chloe died of trauma, including to the head, according to autopsy results.

One piece of evidence in the case against Hsu was a video and audio recording from the home. On one audio recording from the room Chloe was in, a child can be heard crying for an extended period of time. Hsu enters the room, and then multiple thuds can be heard. The crying then stops.

Hsu was arraigned on a murder charge in 2018, but was found guilty of the lesser manslaughter charge.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on March 30.