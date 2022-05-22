Authorities ID Woman Killed in Farm Stand Crash in Byfield, Mass.

Officials have identified the woman killed and provided an update on the two people who were injured Saturday in a crash at a well-known, family-owned farm stand in Byfield, Massachusetts.

Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was working at her family's farm stand when a car suddenly accelerated rapidly in reverse and crashed into the checkout area at the Sforza Family Farm, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

A 57-year old man and an 8-year old girl were also struck by the car. They were taken to separate area hospitals with significant and serious injuries; their conditions have since stabilized, the district attorney said.

Newbury police said the driver involved is cooperating with their investigation.

The driver of the car has been identified as a 70-year-old woman. She is cooperating with the investigation and has not been charged at this time, the DA said. Her name has not been released.

On Saturday, the Newbury police chief said the driver was very distraught following the fatal crash that occurred around 3:35 p.m. on Chute Road in Byfield, a village in the town of Newbury.

Officials have not yet provided any information as to what may have caused the crash near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center. Newbury Police Chief John Lucey said Saturday that nothing had been ruled out yet, including a medical event.

Lucey called this a "very, very tragic event" that was devastating for the family that has owned and operated the Sforza Farm for more than 30 years.

Police right now are focused on finding out what happened, Lucey added, but they are also focused on the family that is going through a very difficult time right now.

An investigation is active and ongoing by Newbury police and the Massachusetts State Police collision analysis and reconstruction section.