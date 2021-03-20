Man Found Dead in Charlestown Home, Police Investigating

An investigation is underway in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood after a man was found fatally shot inside a home.

Boston police responded to call of a person shot at a home on Mystic Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers said.

Police said that officers arrived and found the man dead at the scene.

No additional details have been made public.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 617-343-4470 or anonymously by calling at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.