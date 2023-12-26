Authorities investigating man's death after altercation in Vermont

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Newport Town, Vermont on Monday.

Vermont State Police responded to Lawson Road following an altercation at around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say they located a 58-year-old man dead at the scene when they arrived.

A second man involved, a 39-year-old had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no one in custody.

If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.