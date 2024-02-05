Authorities investigating series of shooting incidents in southern Maine

The York County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a series of recent shooting incidents targeting homes in southern Maine.

On Jan. 4, 28 and on Feb. 2, shots were fired at a home on Richardson Drive in Lebanon, the sheriff's office said. All shootings targeted the same home.

On Feb. 3, shots were fired at another home on Sanborn Road in Acton.

No one was injured in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to email Detective Sgt. Kyle Kassa of the York County Sheriff's Office at kakassa@yorkcountymaine.gov or call the Sanford Regional Communications Center at 207-324-3644, option 1.