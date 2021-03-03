Baker to Give COVID Vaccine Update as CVS Adds Teachers to Mass. Eligibility List

CVS added teachers and staff to its COVID vaccine eligibility list for Massachusetts ahead of an update from Gov. Charlie Baker Wednesday morning.

Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about COVID-19 vaccinations at 9 a.m. in Gloucester's West Parish School, a day after President Joe Biden said he wants all teachers, staff and child care providers to be able to get the vaccine at pharmacies starting next week.

According to the CVS website, K-12 teachers, daycare, preschool workers and staff are eligible to make vaccination appointments at Massachusetts locations.

"We’re aligning with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines, including in MA and RI," a CVS spokesman said.

Teachers, school staff and child care providers should receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, according to the Biden administration.

Biden's announcement had Massachusetts teachers looking ahead Tuesday.

"This is huge," said Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. "This is going to bring a lot of joy to all school employees."

She added a message for Baker, whose office did not respond to a request for comment.

"Now Governor Baker, get with the program and get us in line," she said.