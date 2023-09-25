Berklee students concerned after 4 assaults near campus over the weekend

Four people reported being assaulted over the weekend near the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and police have identified a suspect in the case.

Students said they were concerned following the assaults — which happened at three different locations within a mile radius.

The first assault happened outside of a coffee shop on Massachusetts Avenue, and then police said the suspect committed two more assaults outside of a restaurant on Haviland Street, before allegedly committing the fourth assault outside of a convenience store on Boylston Street.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect but said he was issued a summons to appear in court.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Two of the four people assaulted needed medical attention on scene, police said.

Some students at Berklee expressed concern after the attacks.

“We were sent out a notification that there was an assault that happened, and just to be careful and that there’s extra police,” she said. "It’s scary. I did order mace afterwards because Friday night I was walking back from MGM Music Hall and I was followed down the block by a man.”

Boston police said all of the assaults are being investigated

"I have like my peppers spray and alarm in case of anything that would happen like that but it’s definitely alarming for sure,” Julia Spretty said.

A summons has been issued for the suspect, but it's not yet certain when he will actually appear in a courtroom.

Police have not publicly released the suspect's name.

The incidents are still under investigation.

Berklee police said in a statement that incidents such as this are not common on and around campus, adding that when they do occur, they can cause stress and negatively impact the community's sense of safety and security.