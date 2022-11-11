Beverly's Favorite Seal, Shoebert, Starring in New Children's Book

Shoebert the seal, who became a beloved town character in Beverly, Massachusetts back in September, is now set to become a children's book star.

Shoebert spent days swimming around Shoe Pond in Beverly to plenty of fanfare, before "turning himself in" and being taken to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut for a full check up. He was later released back into the wild.

After he was taken to the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut and released into the ocean, a seal who made his home in Beverly's Shoe Pond was recently tracked in the area again.

Stanley Forman, a well-known photojournalist in the Boston area, is releasing a book with his wife, Debbie, inspired by the time he spent documenting the seal's time in Beverly. He said the idea for the book came while the couple was joking around with each other following Shoebert's departures.

"I took my pictures, I was there everyday, and it's in chronological order of what he did everyday," Forman said. "He wooed the crowds... He mesmerized people, including me."

Forman said Shoebert was one of his favorite stories to cover out of his over 50 years in the news business.

"It's almost like he smiled at you," Forman said. "He loved the crowd and the crowd loved him."

Titled "Shoebert's Great Adventure," the book features Forman's photos of the seal, and will be written from a first person perspective from Shoebert.

Forman said he's reviewing some final touches on the book, and hopes it will be in its final form around the middle of next week.