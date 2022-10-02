Local

Maine

Body Recovered Off Maine Coast Confirmed to Be Missing Boy

By Jake Levin

Freeport Police

Authorities in Maine announced that a body discovered off the coast was that of a 14-year-old boy who'd gone missing days earlier.

According to News Center Maine, police recovered the body of Theo Ferrara from Maquoit Bay near Bunganuc Point on Tuesday.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife told News Center Maine that the body was spotted by a marine patrol aircraft around 11:15 a.m.

Freeport Police Chief Nate Goodman told the outlet that the cause of death has not yet been determined and that an investigation would continue over the next several months.

"This is not the outcome we wanted," Goodman said.

