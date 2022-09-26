Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old in Maine

Police in Freeport, Maine, are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday.

Theo Ferrara was last seen at his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Flyers have been posted around town as police officers and game wardens continue to search for the missing teen.

During a press conference Saturday, Lt. Jason Luce of the Maine Warden Service told News Center Maine that their search is currently focused on the area surrounding Ferrara's home.

"We have a very coordinated search effort going on with trained search and rescue personnel," Luce said.

Ferrara is described as being about 5'7" tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white windbreaker over a T-shirt, with neon shorts and a royal blue backpack.

Bryleigh Freeman, a Freeport High School sophomore, told News Center Maine that Ferrara's disappearance has had a huge impact on the school community and those closest to him.

"They were all pretty sad about it. A lot of them were crying a lot at school which was very upsetting," Freeman said. "I'm just hoping that we find him, and he's home safe."

Freeport police said that while they appreciate everyone who has expressed an interest in helping with the search, they are asking people to refrain from "self-searching" the woods of Flying Point Road, Chase Reserve and Bungahuc Road so that K9 teams can search those areas.

Dashcam or doorbell camera footage taken between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday could be helpful to the investigation, according to police. Residents in the area are also being asked to check any out buildings or cheds on their properties.

Anyone with information on Ferrara's whereabouts is asked to call the police tip line at 207-725-5521 and then choose option two and then option six.