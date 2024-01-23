3 New England eateries rank among Yelp's best 100 US restaurants

Calling all New England foodies! Three of the country's 100 most highly rated restaurants are right here in New England, including one in Boston, according to a new list unveiled by Yelp.

Union Park Pizza, a brick-oven pizzeria based in Boston's Back Bay, was one of the spots to make the cut. The Newbury Street restaurant says it prides itself on its sauce, which is made in-house every day with fresh, imported tomatoes and wine.

The other two joints were Shannon's Unshelled in Boothbay, Maine, and Maple Soul in Rochester, Vermont.

Shannon's Unshelled is a seasonal seafood shack on the southern coast of Maine. Though the restaurant offers a variety of seafood and other Main delicacies, like blueberry soda and whoopie pies, it says it's known for its lobster roll baskets and clam chowder.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Joanie's Pizza in Chelmsford, Mass., is scrambling to keep up with orders after a glowing review from none other than Dave Portnoy. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Maple Soul, whose motto is "Farm to table, table to soul," combines New England comfort food and Southern soul into one kitchen, offering locally sourced menu with staples from both regions, like clam chowder, mac and cheese and maple shrimp and grits.

The 100 restaurants on Yelp's list were selected through user submissions and graded through "ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions" that were then finalized by staff members, the food app said in announcing the list.

No restaurants from Connecticut, New Hampshire or Rhode Island were on the list.

Last year's list included Taquería El Amigo of Waltham, Massachusetts.

Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham, Massachusetts, has become one of Yelp's top-rated places to eat in the country. Here's a closer look at the popular spot.