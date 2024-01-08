Restaurant recap: Boston's biggest food news last week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between January 1 and January 7.

Barbara Lynch Closes Drink, Menton, and Sportello in Fort Point

Three well-known dining and drinking spots near the Boston waterfront have abruptly shuttered.

Flat Top Johnny's Reopens in New Space in Kendall Square

A popular restaurant, bar, and pool hall in Cambridge has been reborn.

Soleil in Roxbury Has Closed

A Southern-style restaurant in Nubian Square has closed after being in business for a bit under six years.

Ciao! Pizza and Pasta in Chelsea Is Expanding to Somerville

An award-winning wood-fired pizzeria is expanding to a new location.

Italian Express Pizzeria in East Boston Is Reopening

A now-closed Italian restaurant that once gained national recognition via a popular TV show is returning.

