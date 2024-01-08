food and drink

Restaurant recap: Boston's biggest food news last week

Boston's dining scene got a seismic shake-up when Barbara Lynch announced she was closing three popular restaurants

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between January 1 and January 7.

Barbara Lynch Closes Drink, Menton, and Sportello in Fort Point
Three well-known dining and drinking spots near the Boston waterfront have abruptly shuttered.
Full Story

Flat Top Johnny's Reopens in New Space in Kendall Square
A popular restaurant, bar, and pool hall in Cambridge has been reborn.
Full Story

Soleil in Roxbury Has Closed
A Southern-style restaurant in Nubian Square has closed after being in business for a bit under six years.
Full Story

Ciao! Pizza and Pasta in Chelsea Is Expanding to Somerville
An award-winning wood-fired pizzeria is expanding to a new location.
Full Story

Local

Italian Express Pizzeria in East Boston Is Reopening
A now-closed Italian restaurant that once gained national recognition via a popular TV show is returning.
Full Story

