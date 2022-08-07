Boston Extends Heat Emergency Through Monday

Dangerously high temperatures on Sunday won’t be subsiding much, if at all, to begin the workweek.

As such, the city of Boston has extended its heat emergency through Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu’s office announced.

“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Monday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said. “I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”

Forecasted highs for Sunday are well into the 90s across the Boston area, with heat indices approaching triple digits. Monday won’t offer much, if any, relief in the temperature department, with highs again projected to reach the mid-90s.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The earliest signs of relief from heat and humidity appear to be Wednesday, when temperatures should fall back to around 80 degrees for highs.

The mayor's office is reminding residents to not leave pets or children in cars, even for short periods of time, during conditions such as these. Residents should stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours, exercising extreme caution between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the sun's UV rays are strongest.