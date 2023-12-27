Boston firefighter reunites with children he saved decades later

There was a touching reunion between a Boston firefighter and the family he saved on Wednesday — one decades in the making.

It was just another day on the job for Boston firefighter Joe Gilmore when he braved the flames swallowing a Dorchester home 45 years ago and emerged with two frightened children.

On the anniversary of that life-changing day, Silvia Fox would finally embrace the man who saved her family, with tears of gratitude filling her eyes.

"Those are my kids you saved. You carried them down the stairs," she said.

It's the same for Umar Fox.

"I told you a hundred times and I’ll say it again," he said. "I wouldn't be here. I appreciate you."

Gilmore has 38 years of firefighting under his belt and says he's thrilled that after decades, the family tracked him down.

"I think it was a great thing that we got this together. I got to meet one person that I helped get out of a fire and he got to meet me," Gilmore said.

Unfortunately, Lisa Fox, who Gilmore also rescued, was unable to make the reunion, but Umar, Silvia and Gilmore say the reunion will go beyond Wednesday — they plan to keep in touch.