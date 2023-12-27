Winthrop

Winthrop police officer placed on administrative leave

While police didn't describe the nature of the incident, Chief Terence Delehanty said this is a criminal investigation that's being led by Massachusetts State Police

A Winthrop, Massachusetts, police officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to authorities.

The officer placed on leave was identified as James Feeley, Winthrop police said.

While police didn't describe the nature of the incident, Chief Terence Delehanty said this is a criminal investigation that's being led by Massachusetts State Police.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.

