Boston Lifts Snow Emergency Monday

Cleanup continues Monday morning in Boston, with plenty of cars still buried in snow, but the city's snow emergency has expired.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared the snow emergency Friday ahead of a vicious nor'easter that brought blizzard conditions to Massachusetts, and left more than 100,000 customers without power for a stretch that could last into Monday. Boston saw a record-breaking, single day snowfall total -- a whopping 23.9 inches.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The snow emergency meant anyone parked on a main street would need to move their car to make way for plows and emergency vehicles. Free or discounted parking was offered at city garages, which are listed at boston.gov/snow.

All cars must be moved from discounted parking garages by 8 a.m., otherwise they will be charged regular rates. Space savers, which were allowed throughout the city except for in the South End, must be removed by Wednesday, 48 hours from when the snow emergency expired.

Initially, Wu said people would have 24 hours to move the space savers after the snow stopped falling, but she granted an extension. Boston residents said the two extra days will come in handy.

“I’m going to have to grab some foldable chairs and stick them here," South Boston resident Jake Peelen said. "Hopefully those chairs don’t get taken. We’ll see what happens.”