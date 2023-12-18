Flights grounded at Boston Logan airport as storm hits New England

Flights to Boston's Logan International Airport were grounded Monday amid high winds — a storm was battering the area Monday morning.

There were already dozens of cancellations and delays before the FAA issued the ground stop Monday morning. About half of the day's flights were delayed or canceled as of about 10 a.m., according to the FlightAware MiseryMap.

Here's the most recent forecast on the storm hitting New England:

Monday: Rain, heavy at times, with scattered power outages due to strong wind gusts. Rain and wind taper late afternoon. Highs around 60. Overnight Monday night: Partial clearing. Lows in the 40s. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. Highs in the 40s. Wednesday: Cool and bright. Highs 40-45.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.