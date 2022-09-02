‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap

A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week.

Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.

“The disrespect of this person who says, 'What is the problem?' and I am being clear to you, 'You lost my son,'" Rodríguez told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra.

Last year, Rodríguez said, the bus dropped off her 4-year-old son at the wrong stop, 15 minutes from her house.

"Thank God that he does not get off by himself," she said. "There were other parents who are my husband's family and they picked him up."

The 9-year-old is not the only report of a missing child on the Boston school transportation system this week.

The first incident occurred on Monday with a 5-year-old student reported missing to Boston police when she was, it turned out, placed on the wrong school bus.

Boston Public Schools said that the safety of students is the most important thing to them and that when a student is reported as potentially missing, they activate an emergency protocol.