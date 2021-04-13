Local

Boston

Boston to Resume Ticketing and Towing for Parking Violations

On April 20, the Boston Transportation Department will begin ticketing and towing vehicles for some parking violations that have been forgiven since the coronavirus pandemic began last year

Boston will soon resume towing vehicles found to be in violation of parking restrictions that have been forgiven since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since last March, the Boston Transportation Department has not been ticketing or towing vehicles parked in spaces that are closed for street cleaning, or those parked in spaces that require a resident sticker.

Those vehicles can be towed again beginning on April 20, Mayor Kim Janey announced Tuesday.

The city's ticket amnesty program for health care workers will expire the same day, Janey's office said.

Boston has also not been ticketing parked vehicles with expired inspection stickers. Those tickets will be issued again starting May 31.

"As we continue to plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am grateful to all of our residents for their cooperation in following our parking enforcement," Janey said in a statement. "As warmer weather comes, it's important that we take the necessary steps to keep our streets clean."

People who live in the city but don't have resident stickers will continue to be allowed to park at meters in their own neighborhoods without paying or following the time limits.

