Boston's Sumner Tunnel Closed After Tractor-Trailer Gets Stuck; Expect Major Delays

Those traveling in Boston on Friday night -- including many traveling from Boston's Logan International Airport -- should expect lengthy traffic delays near the Sumner Tunnel, which is currently closed after a tractor-trailer got stuck during rush hour on Black Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation shared just after 6 p.m. that the truck was struck on Route 1A southbound, and traffic is being detoured to the Ted Williams Tunnel, including from East Boston and Logan Airport, Boston police added.

Vehicular traffic leaving East Boston and Logan International Airport is being detoured to the TWT due to an over height truck that “storrowed” in the Sumner Tunnel. https://t.co/xm0gUm5BqX — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 25, 2022

Massachusetts State Police are on scene and say the original call came in at 4:20 p.m. for an over height Volvo tractor-trailer. The vehicle did strike the ceiling of the tunnel, according to police.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario, has been issued a citation for motor vehicle related offenses, police said.

Drivers should expect delays, MassDOT warned.

Video shared with NBC10 Boston shows lines of traffic on Black Friday, when many hit the roads to return home from Thanksgiving and others go out to find the best shopping deals -- not to mention the Friday evening commute in the city.

At least one person was seen pulling his suitcase as he walked in between two lanes of parked cars, while another man was standing outside his car. Several others were seen walking away from their vehicles, as well.

The state police commercial vehicle enforcement section is responding and will conduct an inspection of the truck and operator. MassDOT will have to inspect the tunnel.

Boston's Sumner Tunnel was open this weekend, Nov. 25 through Nov. 27, for Thanksgiving travel, but the tunnel is currently undergoing some much-needed repairs.

The 88-year-old tunnel has been shut down every weekend since June 10. Next May, the major artery will shut down completely for four months, then for many more weekends into winter 2023.

Drivers have been forced to find new routes. Instead of cruising underneath Boston Harbor to get from East Boston or the airport to the city center, the roughly 29,000 drivers who use the tunnel each day will be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel or on a winding detour into Revere and Chelsea.

Opened in 1934 as the first traffic tunnel in Massachusetts, by now it's got chipped, cracked and crumbling concrete; rusty reinforcements; broken lights and a torn-up road. There are structural safety issues that require top-to-bottom repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.