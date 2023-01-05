Local

Andover

Box Truck Rolls Over on I-93 in Andover

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A box truck rolled over on Interstate 93 North in Andover, Massachusetts early Thursday morning.

The truck was seen completely upside down, as crews tried to lift the truck with a crane and tow truck. The crash happened near Exit 39.

The incident caused the right lanes to be blocked, and led to damage to the guardrail.

It hasn't been made clear what led to the crash or if there were any injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Andover News

Massachusetts Dec 5, 2022

‘They Are Really My Heroes': Man Grateful to 12-Year-Olds Who Alerted Him to Fire

north andover Nov 1, 2022

Man Arrested in String of Break-ins Caught on Video at Mass. Apartment Complex

This article tagged under:

Andover
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us