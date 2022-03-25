Bucket Truck Malfunction in Braintree Sends Worker to Hospital

A worker was seriously injured after a bucket truck malfunctioned Friday in Braintree, Massachusetts.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Mayflower Road. Other workers at the scene say the arm of the truck gave way, sending the person who was in the bucket crashing to the ground.

One worker said the truck is brand new and was registered just last month.

That man said that a pin that holds up one of the arms broke.

People who live in the area say they're in shock.

"It makes me scared that anything could happen at any time, and just be as careful as possible around heavy machinery like this," said one neighbor.