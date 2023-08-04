Boston's Callahan Tunnel closed due to overheight truck

The Callahan Tunnel in Boston was closed due to an overheight truck, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Friday, though a lane of traffic is now getting by.

The left lane of the tunnel has reopened, but drivers may see delays in the area. The tunnel houses Route 1A and brings traffic north to Logan Airport and East Boston.

Update: the left lane is now open in the tunnel. https://t.co/owcipkm9Tf — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 4, 2023

This comes as the Sumner Tunnel, another main artery in the area, remains closed for an extensive construction project.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It was not immediately clear how long the tunnel will be closed.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.