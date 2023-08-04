Local

traffic

Boston's Callahan Tunnel closed due to overheight truck

This comes as the Sumner Tunnel, another main artery in the area, remains closed for an extensive construction project

By Thea DiGiammerino

Getty Images

The Callahan Tunnel in Boston was closed due to an overheight truck, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Friday, though a lane of traffic is now getting by.

The left lane of the tunnel has reopened, but drivers may see delays in the area. The tunnel houses Route 1A and brings traffic north to Logan Airport and East Boston.

It was not immediately clear how long the tunnel will be closed.

