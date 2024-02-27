Cambridge startup aims to test athletes' sweat for doping

Epicore Biosystems in Cambridge is partnering with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to use sweat-sensing technology as a drug-detection method.

Epicore’s wearable sweat-collection device, The Discovery Patch, will be offered to athletes as an option to complement the current detection system, which involves submitting blood and urine samples to the USADA.

The sweat collector is meant to be a less invasive option, according to a Tuesday news release from Epicore. The new offering is positioned to be specifically helpful for in-competition athletes, as it can be used for continual monitoring while it is worn.

