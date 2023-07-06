Local

Car crashes through Hanover home early Thursday morning, leaving massive hole in wall

By Matt Fortin

A car drove into a home early Thursday morning in Hanover, Massachusetts, ending up on the inside of the house and leaving a massive hole in the side of it.

The Hanover Fire Department responded to the crash shortly after 3 a.m. on Circuit Street. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, and the home's occupants were not hurt, the fire department said.

The driver is expected to recover.

Hanover police, the town's building inspector and National Grid were all called to the scene.

Additional details have not been released

