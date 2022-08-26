Celebrating a Century of the Champlain Valley Fair

The largest annual event in Vermont is marking a major milestone.

The 100th Champlain Valley Fair kicked off Friday at the Expo in Essex Junction, with rides, games, agricultural exhibits, animals, fair food and more.

Champlain Valley Fair spokesman Jeff Bartley said the event is expecting strong attendance for its centennial celebration: 120,000 visitors or more over 10 days, Bartley estimated, which he noted is certainly a big number for a small state.

"At any given time, the Champlain Valley Exposition could become one of the state's largest cities," Bartley noted.

Author Steve Mease just released a new book on the event's history, complete with 200 rarely-seen photos. "The Images of America: Champlain Valley Fair," published by Arcadia Publishing, traces how the fair grew from humble beginnings into a popular tradition for people from the Burlington area and beyond.

"It has a little something for everyone," Mease said of the Champlain Valley Fair, explaining its cross-generational appeal. "If you're into animals, and watching the 4-H kids, this is a great place to do it. You can also go over and check out the giant pumpkins, which they weighed last night. You can see the sand sculpture, enjoy the food which you can only get here once a year at the fair, or head out to the midway and take your chances on the rides and the games. And for a lot of people, having the grandstand concerts are a big part of their memories here."

This year's concert lineup includes Nelly, Scotty McCreery, and some New England favorites: Dropkick Murphys. A monster truck show and demolition derby are also popular with fans.

Contrast those attractions with what Mease said was a highlight from the 1930s: a man with one arm and one leg climbing a pole, lighting himself on fire, and jumping into a tub of water. Acrobats and vaudeville performances were also among the early draws for fairgoers, Mease told NECN.

The 100th Champlain Valley Fair runs through Sept. 4. Click here for more information on the 2022 event: https://champlainvalleyfair.org