Chelsea mother charged in death of 3-year-old son

A Chelsea, Massachusetts, mother has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son, the district attorney said Tuesday.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child after her son, Yael Guardado-Prodencia, was found unresponsive in their apartment on Spencer Street over the weekend, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Yael did not survive.

Few additional details were immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released at her arraignment, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.