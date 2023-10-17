Class action suit grows against Brigham and Women's doctor in sexual assault case

At least 120 former patients have joined a class action lawsuit against a Boston-based physician accused of performing pelvic, breast and rectal exams on patients that were not medically necessary.

The suit from Lubin & Meyer is one of several against Dr. Derrick Todd. In total, more than 125 former patients have obtained legal representation.

Todd, who was a rheumatologist at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, has agreed not to practice medicine while a state board investigates.

Marianne DiTrani, a woman who said she's a survivor of sexual assault by Todd, spoke at a news conference last week after filing suit against him in Suffolk Superior Court. She said she moved to Massachusetts for the specialized treatment Todd was supposed to provide for her rare autoimmune conditions, but he performed sexualized breast and gynecological exams and talked inappropriately about sex. She saw him in person from November to January, and then remotely after that until he allegedly pressured her to return to Massachusetts for more visits over the summer.

"When you trust someone to help you, you see them and you're very vulnerable, and when they violate that trust, and they hurt you instead of heal you, it can be very frightening and not easy to process," DiTrani said at the news conference.

Dr. Derrick Todd practiced as a rheumatologist at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, which reportedly launched an investigation earlier this year that resulted in a decision to terminate him, according to the hospital.

A lawyer for Todd has previously told NBC10 Boston that he "has not seen the allegations in any lawsuit filed against him," and that, "To the extent that anyone is bringing claims against him, Dr. Todd believes that he has done nothing wrong and will defend against such claims vigorously." The lawyer also noted that Todd is cooperating with the Board of Registration in Medicine.

An initial investigation by Brigham and Women's Hospital was reportedly prompted by complaints from two other doctors after the hospital heard from patients concerned about the examinations they received. Todd was fired over the summer after an investigation.

Dr. Charles Morris, chief medical officer at Brigham and Women's Hospital, urged any former patient who has not spoken with the hospital to call 617-732-7081.

"We deeply regret the harm Dr. Todd's actions has caused our patients and their families. We take our duty to care for our patients and keep them safe extremely seriously. We have, and always will, act decisively on any allegations of misconduct, as we did in this case," Morris said Tuesday in a statement to NBC10 Boston. "We began an internal investigation immediately after we received two anonymous complaints about Dr. Todd. He was then placed on administrative leave once we learned more and, upon completion of that initial investigation, we made a decision to terminate him. We notified the Department of Public Health and the Board of Registration in Medicine and then contacted law enforcement."

Charles River Medical Associates, where Todd also practiced, said it was reaching out to patients to see if they had any concerns.

"At no time, up until and including his last day at our Framingham office on July 26th of this year, did we receive, nor were we made aware of, any complaints from patients, staff, or any other physicians about inappropriate conduct by Dr. Todd," that facility said in a statement Tuesday to NBC10 Boston. "We are disappointed and saddened by these disturbing allegations and recognize the courage it takes for these patients to come forward."

A doctor at Brigham and Women's Hospital is accused of sexually assaulting more than 30 patients.