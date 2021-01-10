Local

Collins-Backed Proposal to End Surprise Medical Bills Is Law in Maine

Sen. Susan Collins said the proposal was crafted because "the last thing patients should have to worry about while they are sick or recovering is receiving an unexpected bill because they were unaware they were receiving out-of-network care.''

A health insurance claim form on a medical bill.
Getty Images

A proposal to prevent surprise medical bills that was promoted by Maine's Republican senator has been signed into law.

The proposal became law as part of the recent government funding package.

Supporters say the proposal is designed to establish a fair payment dispute resolution process.

