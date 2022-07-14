Concerns Mount as 90% of Mass. Reaches Significant Drought Conditions

Despite this morning’s rain, drought conditions are worsening across Massachusetts, prompting officials to ask residents to limit their water use outside.

The latest drought status puts about 90% of Massachusetts under what is considered significant drought conditions, according to data from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

That’s a significant jump from one week ago, when about 76% of Massachusetts was experiencing moderate drought, and a month ago when, just 25% of the state was in moderate drought.

Following lower than normal rainfall this spring, the department announced that conditions have deteriorated in many regions and declared a Level 2 Significant Drought designation across nearly the entire the state. The Islands and the state’s most western region are still experiencing mild drought conditions, while only the Cape is normal, the latest data shows.

Experts are urging residents in Massachusetts to conserve water as the state experiences more flash droughts.

EEA urges residents and businesses to limit outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. in areas experiencing significant drought and to limit outdoor watering to no more than one day a week – before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. only – in areas experiencing mild drought.

Fire dangers are also on the rise in the northern parts of Massachusetts, so environmental officials are urging people to use caution when grilling or burning anything outside. The state is only expecting conditions to worsen little rain forecast in the immediate future.