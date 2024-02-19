Salem

Couple dead in murder-suicide in Salem, NH, authorities say

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said after an autopsy was conducted that Charles Molinari is believed to have fatally shot Jennifer Barrett before taking his own life in Salem, New Hampshire

By Mary Markos and Mike Pescaro

A Salem, New Hampshire, home at the center of a police investigation involving the death of two adults on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
An autopsy determined two people died this weekend in a murder-suicide in Salem, New Hampshire, investigators said Monday.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced the findings two days after 47-year-old Jennifer Barrett and 41-year-old Charles Molinari were found dead on Bodwell Avenue.

New Hampshire's chief medical examiner determined Barrett had died from a gunshot wound to the head, with the manner of death being identified as homicide. Molinari died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says police found them while responding to a 911 call and that there doesn't appear to be any threat to the public.

While the investigation is ongoing, Formella's office said Molinari is believed to have fatally shot Barrett before turning the gun on himself.

Neighbors told NBC10 Boston the couple lived in the home for the last few years.

"They were very quiet, very sweet, very nice and anytime we spoke with them and now they're gone and I don't, I'm still, can't believe it," neighbor Lauren Demers said Sunday.

