Salem

2 adults found dead at Salem, NH, home after 911 call, officials say

Salem police said the investigation was centered on a home on Bodwell Avenue

police tape generic crime
NBCPhiladelphia.com

Two adults were found dead under suspicious circumstances at a home in Salem, New Hampshire, Saturday, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the people died, but Attorney General John Formella and Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan said in a statement that there didn't appear to be any threat to the public.

Officers were sent to the home after a 911 call and found the two adults dead inside, officials said.

Salem police said the investigation was centered on a home on Bodwell Avenue.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The people who were found dead haven't been identified.

More New Hampshire news

police chase Feb 16

Drugs found in SUV that crashed after NH pursuit, police say

New Hampshire Feb 16

NH lawmakers approve sending 15 National Guard members to Texas

snow Feb 16

Overnight storm largely misses Mass., but these New England towns saw over a half a foot of snow

This article tagged under:

Salem
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us