2 adults found dead at Salem, NH, home after 911 call, officials say

Two adults were found dead under suspicious circumstances at a home in Salem, New Hampshire, Saturday, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the people died, but Attorney General John Formella and Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan said in a statement that there didn't appear to be any threat to the public.

Officers were sent to the home after a 911 call and found the two adults dead inside, officials said.

Salem police said the investigation was centered on a home on Bodwell Avenue.

The people who were found dead haven't been identified.