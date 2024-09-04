Man found dead in RI home after standoff

A 69-year-old man was found dead inside of a home in Cranston, Rhode Island, after a standoff Tuesday night, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The incident happened on Harding Avenue, where Neil Douglas fired two shots at officers when they arrived, reports WJAR.

No one was hit but the bullets struck a home across the street.

Nearby homes were evacuated, according to WJAR, and roads were shut down as negotiators tried reaching the 69-year-old Douglas.

When officers eventually entered the home, they discovered Douglas had died by suicide, reports WJAR.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Douglas was diagnosed with terminal cancer and his health was deteriorating, according to Cranston police.