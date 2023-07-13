Cranston School Committee member arrested for embezzlement of school funds

A member of the Cranston School Committee and President of the Stone Hill Elementary School Parent Teacher Group was arrested on multiple charges.

Police say the charges against Tera Norberg include unlawful appropriation, embezzlement, filing a false document, and obstructing an officer in execution of duty.

At the start of the investigation, Norberg was asked to provide bank statements of the Stone Hill Elementary School Parent Teacher Group's bank account. At this time, she reported theft from the account and claimed to have identified the responsible individual and that said individual would reimburse the funds, according to authorities.

Police say that during the subsequent state authorities investigation, Norberg admitted to having fabriatacted the identity of the guilty individual and that she had used the funds using a debit card connected to the parent teacher group's bank account.

Norberg was released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

She is scheduled to appear at the 6th District Court in October.

If anyone has additional information about this case, you are urged to call 401-764-5179.