Local

Route 93

Crash on Route 93 Near Andover Leaves at Least 1 with Life-Threatening Injuries

By Evan Ringle

Route 93 was temporarily closed after a car crash on Route 93 North at Route 495 in Andover left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials say the crash occurred when a car hit the back a tractor trailer, leaving the driver of the car with serious injuries.

A helicopter landed on the highway to fly the injured to a hospital. Police have not given an update to the driver's health.

Officials have since reopened 93 North to one lane, and reopened 93 South completely.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Route 93Andoverroute 495
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us