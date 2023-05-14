Crash on Route 93 Near Andover Leaves at Least 1 with Life-Threatening Injuries

Route 93 was temporarily closed after a car crash on Route 93 North at Route 495 in Andover left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials say the crash occurred when a car hit the back a tractor trailer, leaving the driver of the car with serious injuries.

A helicopter landed on the highway to fly the injured to a hospital. Police have not given an update to the driver's health.

Officials have since reopened 93 North to one lane, and reopened 93 South completely.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Troopers on scene, motor vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries, Rt 93 north at Rt 495, Andover. MedFlight has landed on the highway at the crash site and both sides of Route 93 are closed at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/G47mmz06Fi — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

This is a developing story.