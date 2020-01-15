Gyrocopter Makes Hard Landing at NH Airport

A gyrocopter made a hard landing Wednesday afternoon at the Nashua Airport in Nashua, New Hampshire, prompting emergency crews to respond.

The single-seat, MagniGyro M-24 Gyrocopter, made the hard landing at about 2:53 p.m., according to airport officials.

Police said the aircraft rolled over while attempting to depart the runway.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed the small yellow aircraft on its side on the ground in between runways.

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

There were no other reports of injuries and no reports of damage to the property.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the exact cause of the crash.