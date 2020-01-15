Local
helicopter crash

Gyrocopter Makes Hard Landing at NH Airport

No fatalities were reported, according to airport officials

By Katherine Underwood and Melissa Buja

By Katherine Underwood and Melissa Buja

NBC10 Boston

A gyrocopter made a hard landing Wednesday afternoon at the Nashua Airport in Nashua, New Hampshire, prompting emergency crews to respond.

The single-seat, MagniGyro M-24 Gyrocopter, made the hard landing at about 2:53 p.m., according to airport officials.

Police said the aircraft rolled over while attempting to depart the runway.

Local

32 mins ago

Top of the Hub at Boston’s Prudential Center Is Closing

shooting 12 mins ago

DPW Worker Fatally Shot While Doing Road Repairs in Lawrence

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed the small yellow aircraft on its side on the ground in between runways.

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

There were no other reports of injuries and no reports of damage to the property.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the exact cause of the crash.

This article tagged under:

helicopter crashNew Hampshire
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us