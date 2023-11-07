Cyclist seriously hurt in Cambridge crash

A cyclist was seriously hurt in a crash in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening.

Cambridge police said the cyclist was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Mount Auburn Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening, police said.

Massachusetts State Police say they were called in to assist with the crash at Gerry's Landing around 6:40 p.m. They did not have an update on the victim's condition.

Details were not released on the other vehicle involved, but state police said there was no indication that the driver did not stop.

Road closures were in effect following the crash. As of 9 p.m., all lanes were open, state police said.

