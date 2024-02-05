Person shot, suspect barricaded at Danvers trailer park off Route 1

A person was shot at a Danvers, Massachusetts, trailer park and the shooter is believed to be barricaded in a trailer, police said Monday, asking the public to avoid the area.
The incident has brought out a large police response, including a SWAT team, and shut down Route 1 in the area Monday.
The victim, who is female, was rushed to a hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police. They didn't share her condition.
Police and other first responders were seen in the area, a mobile home park off Route 1.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.