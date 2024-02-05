shooting

Person shot, suspect barricaded at Danvers trailer park off Route 1

The victim, who is female, was rushed to a hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a shooting off Route 1 in Danvers, Massachusetts, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A person was shot at a Danvers, Massachusetts, trailer park and the shooter is believed to be barricaded in a trailer, police said Monday, asking the public to avoid the area.

The incident has brought out a large police response, including a SWAT team, and shut down Route 1 in the area Monday.

The victim, who is female, was rushed to a hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police. They didn't share her condition.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police and other first responders were seen in the area, a mobile home park off Route 1.

First responders on U.S. Route 1 in Danvers, Massachusetts, at the entrance of a trailer park where police were responding to a shooting on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
First responders on U.S. Route 1 in Danvers, Massachusetts, at the entrance of a trailer park where police were responding to a shooting on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

shooting
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us