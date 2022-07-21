Day 3 of Oppressive Heat Marks Official Heat Wave, Prompts Health Concerns

Heat hits dangerous levels Thursday -- the third consecutive day with temperatures in the 90s -- marking an official heat wave and prompting health concerns.

Heat stress on the body can be cumulative, day after day, particularly for those without air conditioning whose bodies never really get to recuperate with warm and sticky nights. The NBC10 Boston weather team issued a First Alert Thursday for the heat index, which measures impact on the body, of over 100 degrees when you account for the oppressive humidity.

“I worked all day, I came home, no AC, no power. No anything," Bryan Queenly of Medford said. "So, with a 4-year-old you've got to be the dad, so you take them to a water park. Cool him off and I’m going to join him.”

Thousands of Massachusetts customers were left without air conditioning in the heat.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's important to stay hydrated in these extreme conditions, experts say. Common symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, tired, light headed and not being able to urinate, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In more extreme cases, a person may have a rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure and sunken eyes. People experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, experts say.

Symptoms of Heat Stroke

Heat stroke poses the most serious health risk and, in extreme cases, can be deadly. Symptoms include extremely high body temperature, hot and red skin, loss of consciousness, changes in level of responsiveness, a rapid and weak pulse, rapid and shallow breathing, vomiting, confusion, and/or seizures, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. People experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, experts say.

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion commonly occurs when people overexert themselves in a warm, humid place and lose a lot of body fluids through sweat and blood flow to the skin. This can cause blood flow to vital organs to decrease and results in a form of mild shock.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, nausea, dizziness, headache, weakness, and/or exhaustion, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. People experiencing these symptoms should drink water with electrolytes slowly, rest in a cool place, remove or loosen tight clothing and apply cool, wet cloths. If conditions worsen, seek immediate medical attention.

A heat emergency was declared in Boston as Tuesday brings the start of an expected heat wave in much of the region.

Young children are most susceptible to dehydration because they cannot ask for fluids, so it is important to remind them to drink water as well, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. For those who don't have air conditioning, state health officials say to stay on your lowest floor, out of the sun, use fans and avoid using your stove and oven. Consider heading to air-conditioned public buildings and cooling locations.

Earlier this week, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the city through Thursday, opening cooling centers at a dozen Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers. More information on the city's heat emergency, including the list of cooling centers and where the city's splash pads are, at boston.gov/heat.

u003cemu003eGet updates on what's happening inu003c/emu003e the Boston area to your inbox. u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbcnewyork.com/newsletters/u0022u003eu003c/au003eu003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://www.nbcboston.com/newslettersu0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eSign up for our News Headlines newsletteru003c/au003e.

The hot weather has also had a significant impact on power, leaving around 11,000 Massachusetts customers without electricity or air conditioning in the hot weather Wednesday evening. Scattered outages were reported around the state overnight, including places like Medford, Falmouth and Acton. As of Thursday morning, just about 1,000 people were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

"When you’re talking about a 5-day stretch, right? Of 90 plus degree weather, which is not what we typically experience here, there’s always a chance for the added load onto the system," Chris McKinnon of Eversource said.

Given the potential threat for outages, experts recommend that people to keep their devices and other necessary electronics fully charged.