Marlborough

Person dies in Marlborough house fire

The person's identity hasn't been shared, and what killed them remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon, according to officials

By Asher Klein

NBC Washington

A person died in a house fire in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Local firefighters were called to the burning home on Nolan Way about 8:23 a.m., and upon entering the home, found an adult dead inside, according according to Marlborough police and fire officials, as well as the offices of the state fire marshal and Middlesex County district attorney.

The person's identity hasn't been shared, and what killed them remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon, according to the officials. What caused the fire remained under investigation as well

“On behalf of the Marlborough Fire Department, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one this morning,” Fire Chief Kevin Breen said in a statement.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 15 minutes and brought it under control within half an hour, the officials said. Investigate believe the fire began in the living room on the first floor of the home.

