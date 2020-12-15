Local

Deaths of Woman and 2-Year-Old Under Investigation in Manchester, NH

The deaths of 25-year-old Mercedes Tremblay and 2-year-old Mason Tremblay in Manchester, New Hampshire, are being investigated

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a woman and a 2-year-old boy in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Monday that two deaths were under investigation. Tuesday, the deceased people were identified as 25-year-old Mercedes Tremblay and 2-year-old Mason Tremblay.

The cause of Mercedes Tremblay's death was determined to be a single gunshot wound to the head, but the manner of death has not been determined. The cause and manner of Mason Tremblay's death remain under investigation.

Officials said there was no threat to the public.

Anyone who has been in contact with Mercedes Tremblay since Dec. 6 is asked to call 603-668-8711.

